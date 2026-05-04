Impact Advisors Announces Acquisition of Canopii Collaborative

"Canopii has built an impressive reputation as a leader in Epic payer and revenue cycle services...Together, we will be even better positioned to help our clients navigate complexity, improve performance, and drive innovation."" - Andy Smith, Impact Advisors Post this

"Bringing the Canopii team into our organization represents a significant step forward in our strategy to deepen our capabilities in the health plan space," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder at Impact Advisors. "Canopii has built an impressive reputation as a leader in Epic payer and revenue cycle services, with a differentiated model and strong momentum in the market. Together, we will be even better positioned to help our clients navigate complexity, improve performance, and drive innovation."

Founded in 2021, Canopii has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing Epic-focused consulting firms in the country, with deep expertise in the Epic payer platform (Tapestry), revenue cycle transformation, and application managed services. The firm is known for its strong team of former Epic professionals, scalable delivery model, and proprietary accelerators that drive measurable outcomes for clients. Last year, Canopii was ranked the 67th-fastest-growing US company on the Inc. 5000 list.

The combination of Impact Advisors and Canopii creates a uniquely positioned organization with expanded capabilities across strategy, implementation, and ongoing operations. Canopii's integrated payer and provider approach - often referred to as "payvider" alignment - complements Impact Advisors' broad consulting portfolio and enables more seamless, end-to-end transformation for healthcare organizations.

"Joining Impact Advisors is an exciting next chapter for our team," said Brent Benner, president and co-founder of Canopii Collaborative. "We share a common vision centered on delivering exceptional client outcomes and building a people-first culture. By combining our deep Epic payer expertise with Impact Advisors' scale, brand, and comprehensive capabilities, we can accelerate our ability to support our mission to reduce the estimated $500 billion in wasted healthcare administrative spend to bring even greater value to our clients."

Impact Advisors and Canopii share a strong cultural alignment, emphasizing collaboration, client impact, and professional development. The Canopii team will join Impact Advisors, continuing to serve clients while contributing to the firm's ongoing growth and innovation.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutive years, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.

About Canopii Collaborative

Canopii Collaborative is a healthcare consulting firm specializing in Epic payer, revenue cycle, and managed services solutions. Founded by former Epic professionals, Canopii delivers innovative, scalable services that help healthcare organizations optimize performance, improve financial outcomes, and navigate complex technology environments.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors