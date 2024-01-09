Impact Advisors Announces Acquisition of First Quadrant Advisory

"Bringing the First Quadrant Advisory team into our fold enables us to further our advancement as a full-service, top-tier consulting firm that can help even more healthcare clients solve their pressing challenges." -Sandeep Sabharwal, managing partner at Impact Advisors. Post this

First Quadrant Advisory offers services across the healthcare value chain, encompassing product design, value-based care, cost-of-care improvement, digital health, operational efficiency, sales and channel optimization, Rx transformation, and core systems modernization. The seasoned team brings a unique mix of healthcare industry leadership and consulting experience to some of the largest payer and health-tech clients across the country. First Quadrant Advisory was recognized as a Top 15 "Best Small Firm to Work For" by Consulting Magazine and established a 501c3 non-profit business unit, FQA Institute for Social Impact, to design and scale solutions in support of people with substance use disorder.

"My team and I cannot be more delighted to be part of Impact Advisors. Together, we are now able to help clients by augmenting our existing deep payer expertise with the scale of Impact Advisors' global capabilities in AI/analytics, technology modernization, business transformation, and process automation," said Vijay Murugappan, managing partner and CEO of First Quadrant Advisory. "Furthermore, as a portfolio company of the healthcare private equity firm, Chicago Pacific Founders, we can learn from our sister companies' experiences in site-of-care innovation, global capitation, care coordination and behavioral health solutions. Most importantly, joining another founder-led company and observing the warm and people-centered culture, I feel confident that the combined teams will continue to collaborate with each other and serve our clients in a manner they have come to expect from us."

Impact Advisors offers a broad portfolio of integrated solutions to help healthcare clients, improve financial performance, enhance care delivery, ensure technology value and security, and accelerate growth and innovation.

