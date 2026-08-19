Impact Advisors Announces Strategic Partnership with Patient Engagement Advisors

"Our partnership with PEA brings together strategy and execution to help clients improve outcomes, reduce avoidable utilization and strengthen performance under value-based arrangements," said Anwer Khan, managing director at Impact Advisors. Post this

"Healthcare organizations have invested heavily in value-based care strategies and technology, but many still struggle to consistently connect patients with the services they need," said Anwer Khan, managing director at Impact Advisors. "Our partnership with PEA brings together strategy and execution to help clients improve outcomes, reduce avoidable utilization and strengthen performance under value-based arrangements."

Founded in 2008 following research conducted at Cleveland Clinic, PEA supports health systems, employers and payers through on-site teams, mobile logistics and virtual patient services. Its approach helps identify patient needs at the point of care, coordinate follow-up services and confirm that care has been completed.

"Impact Advisors and PEA share a commitment to helping healthcare organizations achieve measurable results," said Jeff Moreland, chief executive officer of Patient Engagement Advisors. "By combining Impact Advisors' strategic and technology expertise with our patient navigation and care delivery capabilities, we can help our clients close gaps in care and create a more connected experience for patients."

The partnership is designed to help provider and payer organizations reduce readmissions and emergency department utilization, improve patient experience and quality measures, strengthen network integrity and better manage value-based risk. It also supports organizations operating across both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutive years, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.

About Patient Engagement Advisors

Patient Engagement Advisors (PEA) is a national care navigation and population health company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded in 2008 following research conducted at Cleveland Clinic, PEA helps health systems, employers and payers connect patients with the clinical and support services they need. Through technology-enabled navigation, dedicated care teams and logistics support, PEA helps close gaps between care plans and completed care. Learn more at www.patientengagementadvisors.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Impact Advisors