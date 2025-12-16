Impact Advisors Hires Casey Bryson as Business Development Leader

"Casey's record of modernizing complex health systems, operationalizing AI at scale, and leading mission-critical initiatives will be a major asset to our clients as they navigate rapid change." - John Stanley, chief growth officer, Impact Advisors Post this

Before Lurie Children's, Bryson was vice president of solution consulting at Abridge, where he built and scaled a pre-sales technical consulting organization during a period of rapid growth. Prior to that, he held senior IT executive roles at The University of Kansas Health System, including acting deputy CIO, leading more than 500 IT and informatics staff and a $100M+ budget. His earlier experience includes serving as chief information and innovation officer at Hurley Medical Center, where he led a rapid enterprise productivity migration and helped establish the Flint Registry in response to the Flint Water Crisis, as well as a decade at Epic Systems Corporation in implementation and hosting services leadership.

"We're excited to welcome Casey to Impact Advisors," said John Stanley, chief growth officer at Impact Advisors. "His record of modernizing complex health systems, operationalizing AI at scale, and leading mission-critical initiatives—including enterprise EHR, interoperability, and M&A integration—will be a major asset to our clients as they navigate rapid change."

Among his career accomplishments, Bryson has led enterprise-wide transformations from Microsoft to Google productivity tools to reduce cost and risk; established one of the largest ambient AI deployments in healthcare while meeting system-wide governance objectives; rationalized application portfolios with spend-governance partnerships to target major IT cost reductions; and guided organizations to top-tier digital maturity, including HIMSS Level 7 EMRAM certification. He is also a CHIME Certified Digital Health Executive candidate and has contributed to national interoperability and policy initiatives through CHIME and The Sequoia Project.

