Impact Advisors Hires John Lanari and Kristi Lanciotti as Vice Presidents

Lanari will drive value for clients through integrated technologies and services and Lanciotti will lead delivery for application management services (AMS) and legacy support. Post this

The duo combines over 30 years in the healthcare industry and has demonstrated success building AMS practices while delivering exceptional results to clients.

Lanari levels financial realities with experiences and outcomes, aligning the goals, risks, rewards, and investments that guide IT in the service of patient care. He embeds agility for long-term partnership and shared success, and he earns trust by matching expectations with execution.

Lanciotti fuses the vision of healthcare leaders with the dedication of trusted teams, balancing change with operations and continuous improvement initiatives. She has earned trust leading physician groups, EHR implementations, and managed application teams at scale.

Their combined talents, collaborative approach, and entrepreneurial spirit will enable Impact Advisors to further penetrate the healthcare market with its continuum of services and accelerate value to clients.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 16 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 14 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

