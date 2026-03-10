Impact Advisors Mexico Celebrates Milestone with Hiring of 300th Employee

"Our Impact Advisors Mexico team plays a critical role in helping clients achieve financial and performance goals while maximizing the value of their technology investments," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. Post this

Impact Advisors Mexico delivers a broad range of services, including EHR and ERP application managed services, revenue cycle managed services, data and analytics support, operations improvement consulting, and nearshore workforce solutions. The team operates from a 10,000-square-foot modern office in Mexico City.

"This milestone reflects the strength of our people-first culture and the growing demand for flexible, high-performing nearshore solutions," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "Our Impact Advisors Mexico team plays a critical role in helping clients achieve financial and performance goals while maximizing the value of their technology investments."

Impact Advisors Mexico is designed as a turnkey nearshore operation, offering U.S.-aligned workweeks, defined service-level agreements, and U.S.-based leadership to ensure seamless collaboration and trusted delivery.

As demand for nearshore healthcare expertise continues to grow, Impact Advisors remains committed to expanding its operations in Mexico and investing in talent that delivers measurable results for clients nationwide.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations, and technology experts collaborates to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 19 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Tayler Brantley, Impact Advisors, 1 815-561-1212, [email protected]

SOURCE Impact Advisors