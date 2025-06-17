Impact Advisors Named Again to Crain's Chicago Business "Fast Fifty" List

Firm Recognized for Growth for Second Consecutive Year
CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare management consulting firm, was named to the Crain's Chicago Business 2025 "Fast Fifty" list for the second year in a row. The prestigious list is based on five-year revenue growth and represents the fastest-growing companies in Chicagoland. Impact Advisors achieved an increase of 264% in revenue from 2019 through 2024.
"We are proud to be recognized by Crain's Chicago Business. Our growth is due to the commitment we make to our healthcare clients to provide a positive impact for their patients and communities," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "Our clients believe in the work we're doing and continue to engage us to help them, whether it's improving care, technology, or business performance."
Since 2007, Crain's has recognized local businesses with the greatest 5-year revenue growth. The "Fast 50" list highlights innovative companies in the Chicago metropolitan area, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (IL), Lake (IN), McHenry, and Will counties. To qualify for the list, companies must be independent, generate at least $15 million in revenue in 2024, and demonstrate consistent revenue growth. The "Fast Fifty" list can be seen here.
Impact Advisors adds this latest honor to a growing list of awards that includes services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 18 consecutive years, a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years, and a firm named "America's Best Management Consulting Firm" by Forbes for 9 consecutive years.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 18 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.
