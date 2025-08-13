Impact Advisors Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List for Seventh Time

"We are honored to once again be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our team and the strong partnerships we've built with our clients." Post this

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

In addition to this latest recognition, Impact Advisors has earned numerous awards, including being named Best in KLAS® for 18 years in a row, designated a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 consecutive years, and recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for nine straight years. Impact Advisors was also recently named to Crain's Chicago Business 2025 "Fast 50" list, ranking the fastest-growing Chicagoland companies based on five-year growth.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 18 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Tayler Brantley, Chartwell Agency, 1 815-561-1212, [email protected]

SOURCE Impact Advisors