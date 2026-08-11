Impact Advisors Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List for Eighth Time

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 reflects the trust our clients place in us and the extraordinary work of our people," said Pete Smith, co-founder and managing partner of Impact Advisors. Post this

Impact Advisors has continued to expand its services and capabilities to meet the changing needs of healthcare organizations nationwide. The firm's growth reflects its deep expertise across strategy, artificial intelligence, workforce, cybersecurity, revenue cycle, managed services, and other critical areas that enable providers to improve operational performance, enhance the patient experience, and strengthen financial sustainability.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

The complete results of the 2026 Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutiveyears, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Tayler Brantley, Chartwell Agency, 1 815-561-1212, [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Agency