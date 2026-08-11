Impact Advisors Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List for Eighth Time

Leading healthcare consulting firm recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies
CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare management consulting firm, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the eighth time the firm has earned a place on the prestigious list, recognizing sustained growth driven by its commitment to helping healthcare organizations navigate complex challenges and improve care delivery. The Inc. 5000 recognizes the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses in America based on percentage revenue growth over the past three years.
"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 reflects the trust our clients place in us and the extraordinary work of our people," said Pete Smith, co-founder and managing partner of Impact Advisors. "We have grown by listening closely to our clients and evolving alongside them, while staying true to the culture and values that have guided us from the beginning. As healthcare continues to change, we are investing in new capabilities, technologies and delivery models, including our expansion in Mexico, so we can work smarter, deliver differently and bring the full strength of Impact Advisors to every client engagement."
Impact Advisors has continued to expand its services and capabilities to meet the changing needs of healthcare organizations nationwide. The firm's growth reflects its deep expertise across strategy, artificial intelligence, workforce, cybersecurity, revenue cycle, managed services, and other critical areas that enable providers to improve operational performance, enhance the patient experience, and strengthen financial sustainability.
"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."
The complete results of the 2026 Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutiveyears, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.
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Tayler Brantley, Chartwell Agency, 1 815-561-1212, [email protected]
SOURCE Chartwell Agency
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