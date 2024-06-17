Impact Advisors Named to Crain's Chicago Business 2024 "Fast Fifty" List

"We are delighted to be named to the Crain's Fast Fifty list as our revenue growth reflects the trust our healthcare clients place in us to help them solve their problems." - Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. Post this

Since 2007, Crain's has recognized local businesses with the greatest 5-year revenue growth. The "Fast 50" list highlights innovative companies in the Chicago metropolitan area including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (IL), Lake (IN), McHenry, and Will counties. To qualify for the list, companies must be independent, generate at least $15 million in revenue in 2023, and demonstrate consistent revenue growth. The "Fast Fifty" list can be seen here.

Impact Advisors adds this latest honor to a growing list of awards that includes services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years, a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years, and a firm named "America's Best Management Consulting Firm" by Forbes for 8 consecutive years.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

