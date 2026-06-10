Impact Advisors Named to Crain's Chicago Business "Fast Fifty" List for Third Consecutive Year

"This achievement reflects the trust our healthcare clients place in us and the dedication of our team to delivering meaningful results that positively impact healthcare organizations, patients, and communities." - Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors Post this

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Crain's Chicago Business as one of the fastest-growing companies in the region," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "This achievement reflects the trust our healthcare clients place in us and the dedication of our team to delivering meaningful results that positively impact healthcare organizations, patients, and communities."

Since 2007, Crain's Chicago Business has recognized independent companies across the Chicago area that demonstrate exceptional growth over a five-year period. To qualify for the Fast Fifty list, companies must meet revenue thresholds and show consistent financial performance.

Impact Advisors has continued to expand its capabilities and services in response to evolving healthcare industry challenges, including operational transformation, digital modernization, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, revenue cycle optimization, and workforce performance improvement.

The firm's inclusion on the 2026 Fast Fifty list adds to a growing list of industry recognitions. Impact Advisors has earned Best in KLAS® honors for 19 consecutive years and has been named a Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. The firm has also been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for nine consecutive years.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutive years, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-489-3956, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors