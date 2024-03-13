Impact Advisors Named to Forbes' 2024 Best Management Consulting Firms List

"As we've expanded over the years, I'm pleased our commitment to deliver quality work and results remains constant, as acknowledged by our clients and peers through this award." - Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder, Impact Advisors Post this

An expert survey invited 10,000+ management consulting executives or partners to make recommendations for consultancies in 16 industry and functional areas. Self-recommendations were not accepted or included in the results. A client survey prompted 1,200+ clients to evaluate management consultancies they have worked with during the last 4 years. The complete Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2024 is available online.

"We are proud to receive this recognition from Forbes eight years in a row. We've continued to grow as a leading healthcare management consulting firm through our unique position of possessing deep expertise across clinical, financial, operations, data and IT realms. This allows us to bring our collective knowledge together to architect proven solutions for our clients," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder, Impact Advisors. "As we've expanded over the years, I'm pleased our commitment to deliver quality work and results remains constant, as acknowledged by our clients and peers through this award."

Impact Advisors adds this honor to a growing list of industry and workplace awards that include being named Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years and recognized as a Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare for 14 years.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 14 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors