Impact Advisors Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best Workplaces for Fourth Consecutive Year

"We're elated to be recognized as a Best Workplace by Inc. for four years running. Since our founding in 2007, we've stayed focused on creating and maintaining a unique and positive culture for our colleagues," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "We've grown tremendously over the past seventeen years in terms of both team members and our service offerings, so it's gratifying to see our workplace culture continue to flourish."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Our culture and our people are our biggest assets. We've taken great care to attract and retain the best and brightest who exemplify our core values and want to make an impact in healthcare," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors. "It's rewarding to see this reflected in our recognition as an Inc. Best Workplace."

Impact Advisors adds this latest honor to a growing list of awards that includes services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years, a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years, and a firm named "America's Best Management Consulting Firm" by Forbes for 8 consecutive years.

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

