Impact Advisors Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces for Fifth Consecutive Year

"We take great pride in creating a supportive environment for our team members. It helps us attract and retain colleagues who are focused on a desire to improve healthcare," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors. Post this

"We're delighted to receive the 'Best Workplace' honor from Inc. for a fifth time. Earning recognition based on our culture is critically important, as our people are the foundation of all we do," stated Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "If our colleagues are taken care of, they take care of our clients. It's a win-win for all of us, allowing us to thrive and continue to grow as a healthcare consulting firm."

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking. 514 companies were recognized this year.

"We take great pride in creating a supportive environment for our team members. It helps us attract and retain colleagues who are focused on a desire to improve healthcare," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors. "The Best Workplace award from Inc. confirms our culture is recognized and appreciated."

Impact Advisors adds this latest honor to a growing list of awards that includes services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 18 consecutive years, a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years, and a firm named "America's Best Management Consulting Firm" by Forbes for 9 consecutive years.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 18 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Tayler Brantley, Chartwell Agency, 1 815-561-1212, [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Agency