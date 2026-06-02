Impact Advisors Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List for Sixth Consecutive Year

"Being recognized by Inc. for the sixth consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the culture our team has worked hard to build and sustain." -Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors Post this

"At Impact Advisors, we believe our people are our greatest strength. We remain committed to creating an environment where collaboration, innovation, professional growth, and personal well-being are valued every day," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors.

Since its founding in 2007, Impact Advisors has focused on building and sustaining an exceptional company culture. The firm's unlimited PTO supports work-life balance, and each associate is paired with a coach for professional development. A dedicated Happiness team fosters a positive workplace through ongoing "Happy Checks" with the team, health and wellness events, a book club, and the annual Pet Supermodel Contest.

"Being recognized by Inc. for the sixth consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the culture our team has worked hard to build and sustain," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors.

Impact Advisors adds this latest recognition to a growing list of honors, including being named Best in KLAS® for 19 years, designated a Modern Healthcare Best Place to Work for 17 years, and a Consulting Magazine Best Firm to Work for 16 years.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutive years, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors