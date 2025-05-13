Impact Advisors Named to Modern Healthcare's "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" List for 16th Consecutive Year

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Modern Healthcare. It demonstrates that our Winners (what we call our colleagues) appreciate our unique culture." - Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors Post this

The Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work awards program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"Being recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a powerful testament to how these organizations value their people," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "In a time of constant change and challenge, this year's winners have shown a deep commitment to creating environments where employees feel supported, heard, and inspired to do their best work. That kind of culture doesn't happen by accident — it's intentional, and it's worth celebrating."

"Receiving the "Best Place to Work in Healthcare" award is a significant achievement," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist. "We strive to create a culture where our teams collaborate and deliver a positive impact for each other and our clients."

Official rankings will be announced at the Best Places to Work Awards Gala on October 8th in Nashville. The complete list of this year's winners is available here.

In addition to Modern Healthcare's recognition, Impact Advisors has earned several other workplace awards, including Consulting magazine's Best Large Firms to Work For, Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces, and Forbes' Best Management Consulting Firms.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 18 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

