Impact Advisors Named to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare List for 17th Consecutive Year

"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects feedback directly from our associates...Being the only supplier organization to earn this recognition 17 years in a row is something our entire team should be incredibly proud of." -Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist Post this

"Seventeen consecutive years on this list is a remarkable achievement and one that speaks directly to who we are as a firm," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "Healthcare organizations trust us to help lead critical transformation initiatives, and that starts with having an exceptional team and culture. We have worked hard to build a workplace where talented people are inspired to do meaningful work, collaborate at a high level, and make a real difference for our clients."

Impact Advisors has consistently invested in programs and initiatives designed to foster collaboration, professional growth, flexibility, and employee well-being. The firm's culture emphasizes innovation, inclusion, mentorship, and a shared commitment to improving healthcare.

"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects feedback directly from our associates," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors. "People want to work where they feel connected, supported, and challenged to grow, and we are intentional about creating that experience at Impact Advisors. Being the only supplier organization to earn this recognition 17 years in a row is something our entire team should be incredibly proud of."

Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group to conduct a rigorous assessment, including an extensive employee survey and a comprehensive review of company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics. Organizations from across the healthcare industry are evaluated based on employee experience and workplace excellence.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutive years, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors