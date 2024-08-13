Impact Advisors Named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"This honor is a testament to our healthcare clients' confidence in our problem-solving capabilities." - Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. Post this

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

Impact Advisors adds this latest honor to a growing list of awards that includes services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years, a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years, and a firm named "America's Best Management Consulting Firm" by Forbes for 8 consecutive years. Impact Advisors was also recently named to Crain's Chicago Business 2024 "Fast 50" list ranking the fastest-growing Chicagoland companies based on five-year growth.

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

