Impact Advisors Noted as Best Positioned to Meet Specific Organizational Needs in KLAS Healthcare HIT Professional Services Outlook 2025 Report

"We are honored that so many healthcare CIOs have recognized Impact Advisors as a trusted partner in helping them achieve their objectives," said Andy Smith, co-founder and managing partner at Impact Advisors. "There are a myriad of challenges facing healthcare leaders, and with our combination of technology and healthcare operations expertise, we're in a unique position to enable growth."

KLAS asked CIOs about their top investment priorities. Impact Advisors was frequently listed as best positioned to meet clients' needs in EHR, ERP, IT Planning & Assessment, Revenue Cycle, Staff Augmentation, and General Implementation. Earlier this year, Impact Advisors received a Best in KLAS ® Award for Financial and Clinical Improvement Consulting in the 2025 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report, receiving a score of 96.9.

Impact Advisors offers a broad portfolio of services to help healthcare clients increase revenue and capacity, utilize resources more effectively, reduce costs, negotiate better terms for supplies and services, and leverage technology, automation, and analytics to work smarter and more efficiently.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 18 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

