Impact Advisors Ranked #10 in Modern Healthcare's Largest Management Consulting Firms Survey

Ranked by 2023 Healthcare Revenue

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare management consulting firm, ranked #10 in Modern Healthcare's Management Consulting Firms 2024 Survey. Consulting firms across the country were selected based on 2023 total healthcare revenue. This year's survey included 31 participants.

"We are excited to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one the largest Management Consulting Firms in the country," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "We have continued to evolve our firm by providing industry-leading expertise to address our clients' most challenging problems. Our foundation in technology services allows us to build tech-enabled solutions into clinical and operational workflows to bring about sustainable and scalable change. This empowers our clients to grow revenue, reduce costs, improve quality and efficiency, and innovate for the future."

Modern Healthcare annually asks companies about the state of the sector over the past year and what they foresee for the industry. One key trend cited is the expectation of more mergers. Andy Smith shared his insight, "As merger and acquisition activity continues in the market, there will be a need to consolidate and standardize technologies and processes."

Impact Advisors adds this latest honor to a growing list of awards that includes services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years, a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years, and a firm named "America's Best Management Consulting Firm" by Forbes for 8 consecutive years. Impact Advisors was also recently named to Crain's Chicago Business 2024 "Fast 50" list ranking the fastest-growing Chicagoland companies based on five-year growth.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Chartwell Agency, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected]

SOURCE Impact Advisors