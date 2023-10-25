Impact Advisors Ranked on Modern Healthcare's Largest Healthcare IT Consulting Firms List

"The growth and success of our firm is credited to our talented associates who provide high-value services and results for our clients." -Pete Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors Post this

"We are incredibly honored to once again be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one the largest Healthcare IT Consulting Firms in the country," said Pete Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "The growth and success of our firm is credited to our talented associates who provide high-value services and results for our clients. We've been able to incorporate our long-standing technical and implementation expertise within other solutions we offer, such as revenue cycle, clinical optimization, and workforce management, which continues to add value to our healthcare clients."

Impact Advisors has been helping clients select, plan, implement, optimize and scale technology for 16 years. Combining industry-leading skills and experience with vendor-complementary tools and methodologies honed across a variety of healthcare organizations, the firm takes a holistic approach to ensure clients receive the full value from their technology investments.

Since 2007, Impact Advisors has been a trusted partner among the industry's leading healthcare organizations with a solid reputation and strong employee satisfaction. The firm adds this honor to a growing list of industry and workplace awards that include 2023 Best in KLAS #1 Overall IT Services Firm, 28 KLAS distinctions over 16 years, #2 ranking on Consulting Magazine's Best Large Firms to Work For, and 14 years on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list.

