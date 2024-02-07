Impact Advisors Receives 3 Best in KLAS Awards: #1 Overall IT Services Firm, Financial Improvement Consulting and ERP Implementation Leadership

"Our culture was founded on hiring the best and brightest in the industry to help our clients succeed," said Pete Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "Our KLAS awards demonstrate we're concentrating on the right outcomes for our clients." Post this

"We are thrilled to continue to receive accolades from our clients through these KLAS Awards. Today is the 17th anniversary of our firm and we're pleased to have received 31 KLAS awards across a range of our services since our founding," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "We're proud of the fact that as we've grown and expanded, we've been able to maintain high-quality standards for our clients."

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide. Companies are ranked across several categories, including loyalty, operations, relationships, services, and value.

Ranked #1 Best Overall IT Services Firm

The Overall IT Services Firm ranking is reserved for those firms that have a minimum of three separate IT services that are ranked or newly rated in four separate market segments.

Impact Advisors received a score of 94.1 for Overall IT Services Firm.

Ranked #1 for Financial Improvement Consulting

The Best in KLAS Financial Improvement Consulting is awarded to firms focused on improving the financial performance of a healthcare organization, which could include reducing cost, increasing net revenue, and/or improving efficiency. Engagements often assist with redesigning the revenue cycle of the organization, are very large in scope and investment (i.e., exceed a minimum of $500K), and are over six months in duration.

Impact Advisors received a score of 96.7 for Financial Improvement Consulting.

Ranked #1 for ERP Implementation Leadership

The Best in KLAS ERP Implementation Leadership designation is reserved for firms that are engaged in overall implementation and provide project managers and/or technical staff for ERP projects. The firm must demonstrate at least two of the three following key competencies: business transformation, application implementation management, and technical expertise. Services usually span the implementation life cycle, including implementation planning, change management, project management, system build/integration and end-user training. Firms are expected to have consultants with both depth and breadth of experience.

Impact Advisors received a score of 95.3 for ERP Implementation Leadership.

17 Consecutive Years of KLAS Recognition

"Consistent delivery of value to our clients is a core focus for us. Our culture was founded on hiring the best and brightest in the industry to help our clients succeed," said Pete Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "Our KLAS awards demonstrate we're concentrating on the right outcomes for our clients."

Over the last 17 years, Impact Advisors has received 31 KLAS Research recognitions including:

Best Overall IT Services Firm (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015/2016, 2019, 2023, 2024)

Best in KLAS: Financial Improvement Consulting (2023, 2024)

Best in KLAS: ERP Implementation Leadership (2023, 2024)

Best in KLAS: Security & Privacy Consulting Services (2021, 2022, 2023)

Best in KLAS: HIT Implementation Leadership - Large (2018, 2019, 2020)

Best in KLAS: IT Advisory Services (2015/2016)

Best in KLAS: Clinical Implementation – Principal (2011, 2012, 2013)

Best in KLAS: Planning and Assessment (2008, 2009, 2010, 2012)

Category Leader Award: Clinical Optimization (2017, 2018, 2019)

Category Leader Award: Revenue Cycle Optimization (2018)

Category Leader: Clinical Implementation – Principal (2014)

Category Leader: HIE Consulting (2012)

Impact Advisors will attend the Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony on March 11th.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 14 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors