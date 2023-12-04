Impact Advisors Receives High Overall Performance Score in KLAS Data & Analytics Services Report

"We are proud Impact Advisors is leading the industry in securing strong stakeholder engagement, a key factor in maximizing the value potential of data-driven transformations." -Liam Bouchier, vice president, Data & AI, at Impact Advisors Post this

In the report, interviewed clients viewed Impact Advisors as the go-to firm with the ability to form strategic, long-term partnerships. The consultants were also noted as knowledgeable and productive. Impact Advisors was the highest-rated firm for securing stakeholder buy-in and promoting organizational alignment. Clients highlight the firm's uniquely qualified staff, including physicians and nurse scientists, who helped drive buy-in from clinical staff. As the report noted, securing stakeholder buy-in is an integral part of the success of data and analytics strategies.

"It's critically important to have C-level alignment and commitment, as well as strategic utilization of data, to leverage generative AI in healthcare transformation," said Liam Bouchier, vice president, Data & AI, at Impact Advisors. "We are proud Impact Advisors is leading the industry in securing strong stakeholder engagement, a key factor in maximizing the value potential of data-driven transformations."

An interviewed vice president shared the comprehensive approach offered by the firm, "We brought Impact Advisors in to do a full assessment of our approach to enterprise data analytics. We were looking at everything from the products that we were using to the way we had analytics structured across the corporation. Then they provided recommendations for optimal structure and roadmaps for how to get from where we were to where we needed to be. They also helped advise us along the way and stand up some of the capabilities that were missing."

Impact Advisors was recognized as being widely used across all data and analytics services engagement categories. The firm offers a broad portfolio of solutions to help healthcare clients, including analytics architecture, governance, operational analytics and data migration strategies.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 16 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 14 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors