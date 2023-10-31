Impact Advisors Receives Highest Overall Performance Score in KLAS Financial Improvement Consulting Report

In a challenging environment for healthcare, we're proud of the increased revenue and other improvement results we've achieved on behalf of our clients. - John Klare, managing partner at Impact Advisors Post this

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from KLAS, as well as our Best in KLAS® award for Financial Improvement Consulting earlier this year because it's based on direct feedback from the clients we've helped," said John Klare, managing partner at Impact Advisors. "In a challenging environment for healthcare, we're proud of the increased revenue and other improvement results we've achieved on behalf of our clients."

Earlier this year, Impact Advisors received a Best in KLAS ® Award for Financial Improvement Consulting in the "2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report", receiving a score of 94.4.

In the recent report, Impact Advisors was the highest rated for strength of partnership among fully rated firms. One client highlighted the firm's long-term interest in building relationships, stating the firm remained involved for several months after the engagement ended. Impact Advisors was also the highest rated for strategic ability, with clients noting the firm understands individual situations and organizations, as well as the broader healthcare industry. Most respondents reported improved net revenue, efficiency, and performance outcomes.

Impact Advisors offers a broad portfolio of services to help healthcare clients increase revenue and capacity, utilize resources more effectively, reduce costs, negotiate better terms for supplies and services, and leverage technology, automation, and analytics to work smarter and more efficiently.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 16 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 14 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors