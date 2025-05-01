Impact Advisors Receives Highest Overall Performance Score in KLAS Healthcare Management Consulting 2025 Report

"This recognition from KLAS is a testament to our consistent ability to help our clients improve their revenue and performance results across critical areas of healthcare." - John Klare, managing partner at Impact Advisors Post this

"We are honored to receive this recognition from KLAS, along with being awarded Best in KLAS® for Financial/Clinical Improvement Consulting for the third year in a row," said John Klare, managing partner at Impact Advisors. "It's a testament to our consistent ability to help our clients improve their revenue and performance results across critical areas of healthcare."

Earlier this year, Impact Advisors received a Best in KLAS ® Award for Financial and Clinical Improvement Consulting in the 2025 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report, receiving a score of 96.9.

In the recent Healthcare Management Consulting 2025 report, respondents appreciated the firm's expertise and expressed high satisfaction with the firm's staff and strategic ability. The leadership team, particularly the executives, is described as highly engaged and invested in client success, and their credibility, knowledge, and contribution to performance improvements stand out. Also, respondents appreciate the firm's ability to connect clients with the right people and resources. Impact Advisors is reported to meet client expectations and drive successful engagements consistently. Consequently, the interviewed clients reported high value regardless of engagement cost.

Survey respondents were asked questions focused on five customer experience pillars: loyalty, operations, relationship, services, and value. Impact Advisors received A+ and A ratings across all health management consulting pillars, with 100% of respondents indicating they would "buy again."

Impact Advisors offers a broad portfolio of services to help healthcare clients increase revenue and capacity, utilize resources more effectively, reduce costs, negotiate better terms for supplies and services, and leverage technology, automation, and analytics to work smarter and more efficiently.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 18 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

