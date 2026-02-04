Impact Advisors Receives Three Best in KLAS Awards for Healthcare Consulting Excellence

"Being recognized across analytics, human capital, and healthcare management consulting underscores the breadth of our expertise and our ability to deliver measurable value in the areas that matter most to our clients." - John Klare, managing partner, Impact Advisors Post this

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare organizations improve patient care and operational performance. Rankings are derived from extensive evaluations and feedback from thousands of healthcare providers and executives over the past year, with firms assessed across categories including loyalty, operations, relationships, services, and value.

Ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Data & Analytics Services:

The Best in KLAS Data & Analytics Services designation recognizes firms that help healthcare organizations design, develop, and enhance their analytics strategy or program. These engagements are intended to create stronger organizational alignment around analytics, provide clarity on priorities, and establish a practical roadmap for implementing analytics capabilities that support informed decision-making.

Ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Human Capital Consulting:

The Best in KLAS Human Capital Consulting award is given to firms that help healthcare organizations better manage their people and culture. Human capital consulting engagements often focus on attracting and retaining top talent, improving employee engagement and performance, and aligning workforce strategies with organizational goals.

Ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Overall Healthcare Management Consulting:

The Best in KLAS Overall Healthcare Management Consulting designation recognizes firms that assist healthcare organizations in evaluating strategy and improving performance by developing and executing improvement plans. This category includes consulting engagements related to digital transformation, financial and clinical improvement, human capital, strategy and growth, value-based care, and broader organizational transformation initiatives.

"Our mission since our founding nineteen years ago has always been to create a positive, lasting impact for our clients and the communities they serve," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "These Best in KLAS recognitions validate the ongoing trust our clients place in our team and the strength of our culture, which is built on deep expertise, collaboration, and accountability."

Over the last 19 years, Impact Advisors has received 35 KLAS Research recognitions, including:

Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm (2026)

Best in KLAS: Human Capital Consulting (2026)

Best in KLAS: Data & Analytics Services (2026)

Best Overall IT Services Firm (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015/2016, 2019, 2023, 2024)

Best in KLAS: Financial/Clinical Improvement Consulting (2023, 2024, 2025)

Best in KLAS: ERP Implementation Leadership (2023, 2024)

Best in KLAS: Security & Privacy Consulting Services (2021, 2022, 2023)

Best in KLAS: HIT Implementation Leadership – Large (2018, 2019, 2020)

Best in KLAS: IT Advisory Services (2015/2016)

Best in KLAS: Clinical Implementation – Principal (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

Best in KLAS: Planning and Assessment (2008, 2009, 2010, 2012)

Category Leader Award: Clinical Optimization (2017, 2018, 2019)

Category Leader Award: Revenue Cycle Optimization (2018)

Category Leader Award: HIE Consulting (2012)

Impact Advisors will attend the Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony on March 9.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations, and technology experts collaborates to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 19 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

