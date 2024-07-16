Impact Advisors Recognized in Consulting Magazine's 2024 "Best Large Firms to Work For" List

"This recognition from Consulting Magazine demonstrates that our associates value our uniquely special workplace and believe in what we're doing." -Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors Post this

Consulting Magazine's "Best Firms to Work For" survey is based on responses to questions from a firm's consultants. Firms are ranked in five categories including client engagement, culture, firm leadership, career development, and compensation and benefits. This is Consulting Magazine's 25th year ranking the "Best Large Firms."

"Our people are our greatest asset. They take care of our clients, so we need to take care of them," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors. "This recognition from Consulting Magazine demonstrates that our associates value our uniquely special workplace and believe in what we're doing."

Since 2007, Impact Advisors has focused on building and sustaining its culture. A dedicated Happiness team fosters and maintains a positive workplace through ongoing "Happy Checks" with the team, various health and wellness events, and the annual Pet Supermodel Contest. Unlimited PTO encourages work-life balance, and each associate is assigned a dedicated coach to help with professional development. The firm also brings team members together for Impact Palooza, an annual celebration to review future initiatives and celebrate past accomplishments.

Impact Advisors has earned workplace recognition from Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces, and Forbes' Best Management Consulting Firms.

Impact Advisors will be honored at Consulting Magazine's award ceremony on September 12th in New York, NY.

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

