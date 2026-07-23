Impact Advisors Recognized in Consulting Magazine's 2026 "Best Midsized Firms to Work For" List

Seventeenth appearance for the firm since 2009
CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare management consulting firm, has been recognized as one of Consulting Magazine's 2026 "Best Midsized Firms to Work For." This marks the 17th time Impact Advisors has earned a place on the publication's prestigious annual list since 2009.
"Being named one of Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For is especially meaningful because the recognition is based on feedback from our own consultants," said Andy Smith, co-founder and managing partner of Impact Advisors. "For 19 years, we have remained committed to building a firm where talented people feel supported, valued and empowered to do their best work. That commitment strengthens our company and enables us to deliver the exceptional service and results our healthcare clients deserve."
Consulting Magazine's annual rankings are determined through an employee satisfaction survey completed by consultants at participating firms. Firms are evaluated across six categories: culture, career development, work-life balance, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.
Since its founding in 2007, Impact Advisors has made its people and culture central to the firm's success. Its dedicated Happy team supports associates through ongoing "Happy Checks," health and wellness activities, team celebrations, and programs designed to strengthen connections across the organization. Associates also benefit from unlimited paid time off and individual coaching to support their personal and professional development. The firm brings associates together each year for Impact Palooza, a company-wide gathering focused on professional development, collaboration, recognition, and celebrating the accomplishments of Impact Advisors' team members, who are known internally as "Winners."
"Our culture is shaped every day by the people who work here and the way we support one another," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors. "This recognition tells us our Winners continue to feel the sense of connection, purpose and belonging we continue to sustain for our Impact Advisors team. We are grateful for their honest feedback and proud that, even as Impact Advisors continues to grow, taking care of our people remains at the heart of who we are."
Impact Advisors' workplace culture has also earned recognition from Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces, and other leading workplace and consulting industry organizations.
Impact Advisors will be honored during Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For awards ceremony on September 17, 2026, at The Midland Chicago in Chicago.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutive years, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.
Media Contact
Tayler Brantley, Chartwell Agency, 1 815-561-1212, [email protected]
SOURCE Impact Advisors
Share this article