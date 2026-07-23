Impact Advisors Recognized in Consulting Magazine's 2026 "Best Midsized Firms to Work For" List

"For 19 years, we have remained committed to building a firm where talented people feel supported, valued and empowered to do their best work," said Andy Smith, co-founder and managing partner. Post this

Consulting Magazine's annual rankings are determined through an employee satisfaction survey completed by consultants at participating firms. Firms are evaluated across six categories: culture, career development, work-life balance, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.

Since its founding in 2007, Impact Advisors has made its people and culture central to the firm's success. Its dedicated Happy team supports associates through ongoing "Happy Checks," health and wellness activities, team celebrations, and programs designed to strengthen connections across the organization. Associates also benefit from unlimited paid time off and individual coaching to support their personal and professional development. The firm brings associates together each year for Impact Palooza, a company-wide gathering focused on professional development, collaboration, recognition, and celebrating the accomplishments of Impact Advisors' team members, who are known internally as "Winners."

"Our culture is shaped every day by the people who work here and the way we support one another," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors. "This recognition tells us our Winners continue to feel the sense of connection, purpose and belonging we continue to sustain for our Impact Advisors team. We are grateful for their honest feedback and proud that, even as Impact Advisors continues to grow, taking care of our people remains at the heart of who we are."

Impact Advisors' workplace culture has also earned recognition from Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces, and other leading workplace and consulting industry organizations.

Impact Advisors will be honored during Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For awards ceremony on September 17, 2026, at The Midland Chicago in Chicago.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutive years, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 17 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Tayler Brantley, Chartwell Agency, 1 815-561-1212, [email protected]

SOURCE Impact Advisors