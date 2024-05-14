Impact Advisors Recognized on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare List for 15th Consecutive Year

"I am thrilled Impact Advisors has been recognized with this prestigious award for the past 15 years...It's gratifying to see the culture we've purposefully built since our founding stands the test of time." - Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors Post this

The Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work awards program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success."

"We are grateful to be named as a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare yet again," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist. "We learned of this honor as we were wrapping up our annual Impact Palooza celebration, which was fitting. Every year, we bring our colleagues together to bond, celebrate our successes, and talk about our future. It's one of the many elements that make our culture unique."

Official rankings will be announced at the Best Places to Work Awards Gala on October 10th in Nashville. The complete list of this year's winners is available at https://www.modernhealthcare.com/labor/best-places-to-work-2024-alphabetical-list.

In addition to Modern Healthcare's recognition, Impact Advisors has earned several other workplace awards, including Consulting Magazine's Best Large Firms to Work For, Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces, and Forbes' Best Management Consulting Firms.

For more information about Impact Advisors, visit impact-advisors.com.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm committed to solving the industry's emerging and evolving challenges. Our high-performing team of clinical, financial, operations and technology experts collaborate to architect quality solutions and deliver measurable value for our clients. We are the most awarded consulting firm in healthcare, with services recognized among Best in KLAS® for 17 consecutive years and a culture designated "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 15 years. To learn more about our service quality and innovative culture, visit impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors