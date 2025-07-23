Impact Church Reynoldsburg Launches New Website to Support Reynoldsburg, Pataskala, and surrounding Columbus areas

Impact Church Reynoldsburg launches a new website to support Reynoldsburg, Pataskala, and the surrounding Columbus community. As a non denominational church in Reynoldsburg, Impact seeks to support the residents of Reynoldsburg by offering a website that provides spiritual support for people's Christian faith. The website highlights the churches various ministries, including contemporary music, relevant preaching, children's church, youth ministry, and small group Bible studies. This church in Reynoldsburg seeks to be a multi-ethnic church, maintaining unity in diversity, reflecting the community of Reynoldsburg's diversity.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Church, a non denominational church in Reynoldsburg, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, has launched a new website to enhance communication, accessibility, and connection with the local community. The site is now live at https://www.impactchurchreynoldsburg.com.

As an independent Christian Church focused on faith, service, and outreach, Impact Church designed the platform to provide clear, up-to-date information for members, visitors, and those seeking spiritual support. The site features livestream access to weekly services, a calendar of events, ministry details, and ways to get involved with outreach programs.

"This new website is part of our ongoing commitment to meet people where they are—online and in person," said pastor Jeremy Harper. "We hope it helps people connect with the resources and relationships they need."

The website also includes access to past sermons and study materials, supporting those who may be exploring their faith. These digital resources reflect the church's emphasis on accessibility and ongoing learning within a flexible, welcoming environment.

One of the key areas highlighted on the site is Impact Church's youth ministry, which offers age-appropriate programs designed to help young people build community, develop leadership skills, and grow in their understanding of Christian values. In addition, Children's Church is available during Sunday services, providing young children with engaging, faith-based activities while parents and guardians attend worship.

As a church in Reynoldsburg, Impact Church has maintained a visible presence through its community partnerships and local service projects, including food drives, mentorship programs, and youth outreach. The new website is intended to streamline information about these efforts and make it easier for residents to get involved.

In addition to weekly worship services, Impact Church hosts small groups, Bible studies, and seasonal events that aim to foster relationships and deepen spiritual engagement among attendees. These gatherings create space for meaningful conversations, mutual support, and shared growth in faith.

Impact Church also offers support and connection opportunities for individuals and families from different ethnic backgrounds. Striving toward their goal of being a multi-ethnic church, the congregation wants to reflect the diversity of cultural backgrounds represented in Reynoldsburg, Pataskala, and the surrounding Columbus areas. This broad focus reflects the church's commitment to inclusivity and its role as a welcoming spiritual home for the entire Reynoldsburg community.

While rooted in Christian teachings, Impact Church is one of the non denominational churches in Reynoldsburg. Leaders at the church describe it as a safe place to explore your faith, regardless of where individuals may be on their spiritual journey.

Media Contact

Jeremy Harper, Impact Church Reynoldsburg, 1 614-820-8090, [email protected], https://www.impactchurchreynoldsburg.com/

