Impact Consulting Enterprises Celebrates Milestone After Milestone

Impact Captures Four New Honors, Launches Wind Energy Division, and Founds The Impact Institute
NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Consulting Enterprises (Impact) is excited and grateful to announce that we have won four significant awards that highlight our excellence in marketing, entrepreneurship, and culturally relevant communication. And, we launched two sub-divisions. To kick things off, the agency has once again been named to the prestigious Global 100 as Best Marketing & Communications Strategists – Northeast USA for 2025, thus solidifying our global reputation. Then, Impact has expanded by launching our Empowered Wind Diversity division and Offshore Wind Gold Rush™ initiative to support diverse businesses in the renewable energy sector. Additionally, the agency has launched the nonprofit The Impact Institute to further our commitment to fostering diverse business growth and equipping youth with career-building skills.
The agency's acclaim doesn't stop there. Impact Consulting Enterprises has received another prestigious honor for Best Marketing & Communications Strategists - Northeast USA for 2025 by Corporate America Today, which positions the agency among North America's most influential leaders in marketing and communications. Topping it all off, Impact has gotten named as one of the Best PR Firms and one of the Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Newark by Expertise.com for 2024, earning five-star ratings for our innovative strategies, professionalism, and attention to detail. Expertise.com evaluates service professionals in over 200 industries in major U.S. cities to spotlight the best qualified service providers, which ensures that Impact's rankings speak to its exceptional quality.
"We're both thrilled and grateful to become part of the Global 100 again, and also to receive recognition from Corporate America Today and Expertise.com," said Cheryl McCants, founder and CEO of Impact Consulting Enterprises and host of the Marketing McCants: Build Your Business podcast series. "Each of these honors is a testament to Team Impact's hard work, expertise, and pure awesomeness. At Impact, we focus on more than just results; we aim to create extraordinary experiences and meet and exceed the expectations of every client."
Impact's Empowered Wind Diversity division and its Offshore Wind Gold Rush initiative will serve as catalysts for leadership opportunities for diverse-owned businesses in the burgeoning offshore wind industry. "The offshore wind industry is the new gold rush, transforming how we generate and distribute wind energy and offering immense opportunities for us to shape a clean energy future," said McCants. "This industry's growth carries more than just business potential; it's key to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, which heavily contribute to pollution, an issue that disproportionately impacts our communities."
The Impact Institute is dedicated to empowering and nurturing diverse entrepreneurs by offering guidance, technical resources, and an internship program for students. "The Impact Institute represents a vital step forward in building stronger, more resilient businesses led by diverse entrepreneurs," said McCants. "By sharing over three decades of insights, strategies, and resources, we're not only helping organizations thrive but also inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in marketing communications. Together, we're creating a future where success knows no boundaries."
These groundbreaking achievements solidify Impact's role in driving innovation, equity, and sustainable growth, and reaffirm the agency's dedication to creating a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future.
ABOUT IMPACT CONSULTING ENTERPRISES
Found on the web at https://www.eimpactconsulting.com, Impact specializes in crafting strategic communication solutions that bridge gaps between organizations and their diverse stakeholders. Leveraging a deep understanding of cultural nuances and industry-specific challenges, this Black woman-owned agency delivers tailored marketing, advertising, and PR services that drive meaningful engagement and tangible results. Our approach is characterized by a commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and integrity, ensuring every campaign not only elevates our client's brand but also contributes to broader societal progress. Impact, A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, is HUBZone, WBE, DBE, WOSB, SBE, and MBE certified.
