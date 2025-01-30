Impact Consulting Enterprises Celebrates Milestone After Milestone

"We're both thrilled and grateful to become part of the Global 100 again, and also to receive recognition from Corporate America Today and Expertise.com. Each of these honors is a testament to Team Impact's hard work, expertise, and pure awesomeness." - Cheryl McCants, founder and CEO Post this

"We're both thrilled and grateful to become part of the Global 100 again, and also to receive recognition from Corporate America Today and Expertise.com," said Cheryl McCants, founder and CEO of Impact Consulting Enterprises and host of the Marketing McCants: Build Your Business podcast series. "Each of these honors is a testament to Team Impact's hard work, expertise, and pure awesomeness. At Impact, we focus on more than just results; we aim to create extraordinary experiences and meet and exceed the expectations of every client."

Impact's Empowered Wind Diversity division and its Offshore Wind Gold Rush initiative will serve as catalysts for leadership opportunities for diverse-owned businesses in the burgeoning offshore wind industry. "The offshore wind industry is the new gold rush, transforming how we generate and distribute wind energy and offering immense opportunities for us to shape a clean energy future," said McCants. "This industry's growth carries more than just business potential; it's key to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, which heavily contribute to pollution, an issue that disproportionately impacts our communities."

The Impact Institute is dedicated to empowering and nurturing diverse entrepreneurs by offering guidance, technical resources, and an internship program for students. "The Impact Institute represents a vital step forward in building stronger, more resilient businesses led by diverse entrepreneurs," said McCants. "By sharing over three decades of insights, strategies, and resources, we're not only helping organizations thrive but also inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in marketing communications. Together, we're creating a future where success knows no boundaries."

These groundbreaking achievements solidify Impact's role in driving innovation, equity, and sustainable growth, and reaffirm the agency's dedication to creating a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future.

ABOUT IMPACT CONSULTING ENTERPRISES

Found on the web at https://www.eimpactconsulting.com, Impact specializes in crafting strategic communication solutions that bridge gaps between organizations and their diverse stakeholders. Leveraging a deep understanding of cultural nuances and industry-specific challenges, this Black woman-owned agency delivers tailored marketing, advertising, and PR services that drive meaningful engagement and tangible results. Our approach is characterized by a commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and integrity, ensuring every campaign not only elevates our client's brand but also contributes to broader societal progress. Impact, A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, is HUBZone, WBE, DBE, WOSB, SBE, and MBE certified.

Media Contact

Tiffany Lew, Impact Consulting Enterprises, (973) 337-2028, [email protected], https://eimpactconsulting.com

Roger Baron, Impact Consulting Enterprises, (973) 337-2028, [email protected], https://eimpactconsulting.com

Twitter

SOURCE Impact Consulting Enterprises