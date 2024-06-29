Impact Consulting Enterprises Celebrates World Social Media Day

"We believe in the power of social media to drive meaningful action. Our mission is to create content that is not only socially and ethically responsible, but also culturally relevant and communicates with integrity." Cheryl McCants, founder and CEO. Post this

Implementing an organic social media campaign for a financial institution to help them connect with business owners. Over two years, the financier's followers increased by 637 percent, and engagement increased by 620 percent, with 90 percent of that driving website traffic

Curating and creating social media messaging for a nonprofit business development organization. Over the course of four years, we organically grew their Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter) accounts by 13%, 4%, and 79% respectively

Creating social posts for a major city's economic & housing development department. We managed all aspects of their Facebook and Twitter accounts and organically acquired more than 2,000 Facebook fans and 1,000 Twitter followers within six months of engagement.

"At Impact Consulting Enterprises, we believe in the power of social media to drive meaningful action. Our mission is to create content that is not only socially and ethically responsible, but also culturally relevant and communicates with integrity," says Cheryl McCants, Impact Consulting Enterprises' founder and CEO. "By championing new guidelines and regulations that reflect our core values — Deliver Solutions, Drive Action with Passion, Put Customers First, Lead with Creative Ideas, Do the Right Thing, and Give Back—we ensure that our content remains engaging, supports holistic commitments, and achieves client revenue and ROI goals."

Impact's vibrant social media platforms showcase a variety of engaging posts that connect with our audience and customers while fostering a sense of community and shared values. Team Impact's Motivation Mondays, Wellness Wednesdays, Weekend Warrior, and other curated posts promote workplace wellness and physical and mental health -- one of our top priorities. We also use our social channels to promote the agency's wide range of services and our work across multiple sectors like renewable energy, pharma and life sciences, healthcare, and education. Additionally, Cheryl's Build Your Business podcast, found on Spotify, Audible, Apple, and all streaming platforms, highlights ways to improve marketing activities through a lens of cultural awareness and mental acuity.

Check out our Social Media Day video featuring the team's social media projects, which illustrate how our strategic thinking and creativity drive business growth.

ABOUT IMPACT CONSULTING ENTERPRISES

Found on the web at https://www.eimpactconsulting.com, Impact specializes in crafting strategic communication solutions that bridge gaps between organizations and their diverse stakeholders. Leveraging a deep understanding of cultural nuances and industry-specific challenges, this Black woman-owned agency delivers tailored marketing, advertising, and PR services that drive meaningful engagement and tangible results. Our approach is characterized by a commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and integrity, ensuring every campaign not only elevates our client's brand but also contributes to broader societal progress. Impact, A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, is HUBZone, WBE, DBE, WOSB, SBE, and MBE certified.

