Impact Cubed and iH2 Advisors & Company Partner to Deliver Sustainable Finance Investment Strategies through inCadense Platform

WILMINGTON, Del. and LONDON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Cubed, a sustainable finance and ESG investment specialist, and iH2 Advisors & Company ("iH2"), a registered investment adviser and affiliate of inCadense, a global managed accounts provider to the asset and wealth management industry, today announced a new partnership to deliver Impact Cubed's sustainable finance investment strategies—including biodiversity and water-themed portfolios—through the inCadense international turnkey asset management platform (iTAMP).

Under the collaboration, Impact Cubed will act as investment adviser in designing and managing ESG strategies that are seamlessly implemented and customized through iH2 and the inCadense ecosystem. The initiative allows wealth managers and advisors to access sustainable finance solutions in flexible, multi-asset managed account formats that combine institutional-grade investment design with personalized implementation and transparency.

"This partnership enables us to translate sustainability insights directly into investable portfolios," said Larry Abele, Chief Executive Officer of Impact Cubed. "By bringing our biodiversity and water strategies into the inCadense ecosystem, we're helping wealth managers across Latin America, Asia, the U.S., and other offshore markets access thematic ESG investments through scalable managed account structures. It's an important step forward in connecting impact data, investment design, and implementation efficiency."

Through this collaboration, Impact Cubed's sustainable finance strategies will be available to asset and wealth managers on the inCadense platform, where they can be tailored, blended, and monitored in real time using iH2's overlay and rebalancing capabilities. The partnership combines Impact Cubed's ESG expertise with iH2's managed account investment overlay services via the ITAMP platform, empowering wealth managers to align financial performance with measurable environmental and social outcomes.

"This relationship strengthens our ability to connect world-class investment managers with the global advisory community," said A.J. Harper, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of inCadense. "By partnering with Impact Cubed, we are enabling sustainable finance strategies to be delivered through flexible, multi-asset managed account solutions that serve investors across the key international markets we support. We view this as the foundation for further collaboration and expansion of ESG and thematic investment solutions worldwide."

The inCadense network consists of asset and wealth manager clients that leverage inCadense's integrated technology, iTAMP platform, global managed account solutions, as well as iH2 investment and overlay services. As a leader in the industry, inCadense provides reach internationally and allows inCadense-powered clients to provide managed account solutions to international and offshore clients. Currently, inCadense and its iH2 affiliate have more than 25 asset and wealth management partners across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and APAC markets.

About Impact Cubed

Built by investors, for investors, Impact Cubed is a sustainable investment data and advisory firm, and a member of the Euroclear group. Empowering investors to embed evidence-based, objective decision-making into their sustainable investment strategies, their solutions pave the way for regulatory alignment, measurable real-world impact, and financial rigour and performance.

Combining comprehensive ESG datasets, an integrated analytics and reporting platform, and a suite of investment solutions constructed via their advanced 3D investment model, Impact Cubed delivers practical, data-driven tools designed for institutional needs. www.impactcubed.com

About inCadense

inCadense empowers asset and wealth managers to design and deliver managed account solutions for international investors. Its digital turnkey iTAMP platform supports customization of SMAs, UMAs, and model portfolios, unlocking access to global mandate investing by individuals, family offices, and asset owners. Registered investment adviser affiliate iH2 Advisors & Company serves as overlay manager on iTAMP. Through open architecture and seamless connectivity across global custodians, asset classes, and jurisdictions, inCadense enables managers to launch new investment products efficiently, scale their businesses across borders, and enhance client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.incadense.com.

Media Contact

A.J. Harper, inCadense Corp., 1 6104257038, [email protected], www.incadense.com

