Impact Environmental Group Acquires California Based Olympic Wire and Equipment

The addition of Olympic Wire and Equipment provides IEG with a West Coast Service presence while expanding IEG's addressable market with Baling equipment, wire and parts.

ELGIN, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Environmental Group (IEG) has acquired Olympic Wire and Equipment. Based in Costa Mesa, California, Olympic Wire and Equipment is a premier provider of baling equipment, baling wire, parts and service. Founded by Jim Walker in 1995, Olympic has established itself as a trusted partner and supplier to the Waste and Recycling Industry. Jim will continue to lead Olympic as part of IEG to help drive the continued growth of the business.

With locations in Southern and Northern California, Olympic Wire and Equipment provides IEG with a strategically located Service hub for one of the nation's largest markets. Olympic is IEG's fourth acquisition in the waste equipment service sector following UCS Equipment (2021), WOR, Inc. and FleetGenius Compactor Solutions (2024). These acquisitions, in addition to organic growth initiatives have positioned IEG has the leading nationwide provider of Compactor and Baler Service with highly trained technicians spanning the country, in addition to a robust installation and refurbishment teams housed in facilities across the U.S.

Founded in 1999, Impact Environmental Group is a global environmental products and service business, providing a comprehensive suite of new and replacement products for waste containers, compaction equipment, waste transportation, building infrastructure, spill containment and dewatering. IEG is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois with facilities located across the US and Europe. For more information, visit www.iegna.com or on LinkedIn.

