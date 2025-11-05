Impact Environmental Group Acquires Service Division of Waste Equipment Rentals & Sales

The acquisition of WERS Service Division strengthens our ability to provide service to both single-site and national customers, said Brian Beth, President & CEO of IEG. Post this

"The acquisition of WERS Service Division strengthens our ability to provide service to both single-site and national customers," said Brian Beth, President & CEO of IEG. "WERS has an outstanding reputation in the industry, aligning perfectly with IEG's commitment to exceptional service and customer satisfaction."

About Waste Equipment Rentals & Sales (WERS) Service Division

Waste Equipment Rentals & Sales Service Division is a family-owned company based in College Station, Texas, specializing in the installation, repair, and maintenance of compactors and balers. With factory-trained technicians, WERS also offers welding, painting, and fabrication services and supports customers nationwide.

About Impact Environmental Group (IEG)

Impact Environmental Group (IEG) is the leading provider of parts, services, and systems for the waste and recycling industry. IEG partners with haulers, equipment manufacturers, and facility operators, playing a critical role in the collection, containment, and transport of both solid and liquid waste. With the industry's broadest portfolio of wear parts, a true nationwide service footprint, and the ability to deliver turnkey systems and equipment, IEG is a complete solutions partner. What sets IEG apart is its relentless focus on customer experience—offering reliability, speed, and value that make IEG a trusted leader across the industry.

