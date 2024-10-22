Impact Environmental Group Adds Ty Rhoad to Serve As Chief Revenue Officer

"Ty is highly respected in the waste industry as he continually provides his customers with high-value product and service solutions. Ty's process driven, winning approach, will help us accelerate our growth and strengthen our leadership position in the market," said Brian Beth, CEO of IEG. Post this

"I am beyond excited to join the IEG team and be part of such a well-respected market leader in the industry", said Ty Rhoad. "I am truly grateful for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing success. Joining this talented team is an opportunity I can't wait to embrace and make a meaningful impact."

"I am thrilled to welcome Ty to the IEG team", said Brian Beth, CEO of IEG. "Ty is highly respected in the waste industry as he continually provides his customers with high-value product and service solutions. Ty's process driven, winning approach, will help us accelerate our growth and strengthen our leadership position in the market."

The addition of Rhoad is a key component to achieve IEG's strategic growth objectives and reinforces our commitment to a customer focused culture across all IEG divisions.

About Impact Environmental Group

Founded in 1999, Impact Environmental Group has grown into a global environmental products and services business, providing a comprehensive suite of new and replacement products for waste containers, compaction equipment, waste transportation, spill containment and dewatering. IEG divisions include Solid Waste, Environmental Waste, IEG Service and Trash Chutes as well as our EMEA divisions based in the UK. IEG is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois with facilities located across the US and Europe. For more information, visit www.iegna.com or on LinkedIn.

