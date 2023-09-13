IMPACT FUND SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES WITH $10.6M - Customized Impact for Qualified Clients

At the end of Impact Investor's diligence and discussion process, the themes determined to be most important to prospective investors in an impact fund were twofold: climate change mitigation and reducing the wealth gap. Tweet this

Earlier this year Beyond Capital Ventures announced a strategic partnership with Impact Investors, in which they noted the importance of this fund's commitment:

"Impact Investors Inc. has been a forward-thinking and engaged partner from the start," said Eva Yazhari, General Partner of Beyond Capital Ventures. "Their (HIFI's) early anchor investment truly catalyzed our firm, and the support we have received since from Monica Miller and her team has been outstanding."

While most of the fund's investors were existing wealth management clients at Impact Investors, the fund has attracted new investors, including three investors through another firm, Natural Investments, an RIA and national leader in the Socially Responsible Investment advisory field for over 30 years with more than $1.6B in AUM.

"Passing through Natural Investment's rigorous due diligence process and gaining approval on their platform was a huge milestone for us and an endorsement of our efforts with this fund," remarked Monica Miller, partner at Impact Investors.

Impact Investors is a California Public Benefit Corporation and Investment Adviser registered with the SEC (CRD #289028) providing tailored wealth management services to thoughtful investors. The firm is composed of a seasoned team of advisors each with over twenty years of experience helping investors achieve financial goals along with a positive impact on the world through a prudent and disciplined process, using ESG and impact investments. Impact Investors manages over $260m in assets with discretion as a fiduciary for over 250 individuals, families and organizations across the country.

