Impact PaySystem Appoints Payments Industry Leader Bart Kohler, ETA CPP, as Chief Revenue Officer

Bart Kohler named Impact PaySystem CRO

Impact PaySystem Names Payments Industry Veteran Bart Kohler, ETA CPP as Chief Revenue Officer

CORDOVA, Tenn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact PaySystem (IPS), a leading provider of merchant payment solutions and ISO services, today announced the appointment of Bart Kohler as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Kohler will lead the company's revenue strategy, agent and ISO channel development, and partner growth initiatives.

Kohler brings more than two decades of experience in the electronic payments industry, with a strong background in building agent distribution networks, developing sales organizations, and supporting independent sales organizations nationwide. He is also widely recognized for his commitment to professional development and industry education, including his long-standing involvement with the Electronic Transactions Association and the ETA Certified Payments Professional program.

At Impact PaySystem, Kohler will focus on expanding the company's national footprint while strengthening relationships with agents, ISOs, and managing partners. He will also play a key role in developing programs designed to support both experienced industry professionals and new agents entering the payments space.

"I have known Bart for more than 27 years, and during that time I have always admired his dedication to the ISO and agent community," said Dee Karawadra, Chief Executive Officer of Impact PaySystem. "We align closely in our belief that a successful ISO must be both agent-centric and merchant-centric. Bart understands that our agents, ISOs, and managing partners deserve individual attention and support, and that philosophy is deeply embedded in the culture of Impact PaySystem."

Karawadra added that Kohler's experience will be particularly valuable as the company continues to grow its partner network.

"Bart's background and dedication to ISO and agent education will be pivotal in helping new agents succeed in our industry," Karawadra said. "As we continue to expand our programs and partner ecosystem, his leadership will help ensure that our agents receive the guidance, training, and resources they need to build lasting and profitable businesses."

Kohler said he is excited to join Impact PaySystem and contribute to the company's continued growth.

"Impact PaySystem has built a strong reputation by putting agents and merchants first," Kohler said. "I look forward to working alongside Dee and the team to further strengthen our partner programs and provide the tools, education, and support that agents, ISOs, and managing partners need to thrive."

About Impact PaySystem

Impact PaySystem is a nationwide payment solutions provider focused on delivering innovative merchant services, advanced payment technologies, and dedicated support to merchants, agents, and independent sales organizations. The company is committed to building a partner-driven ecosystem that empowers agents and ISOs with the tools, education, and resources necessary to succeed in the evolving payments industry.

Media Contact

Neelam, Impact PaySystem, 1 901-601-0032 1538, [email protected], Impact PaySystem

SOURCE Impact PaySystem