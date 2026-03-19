Impact Techlab Appoints Arshad Jamal as Chief Technology Officer

Arshad Jamal named CTO at Impact Techlab

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Techlab, the technology arm behind ISOHub and RevUp POS, today announced the appointment of Arshad Jamal as Chief Technology Officer. Jamal steps into the role after nearly 18 years of collaboration with Founder and CEO Dee Karawadra, marking a formal leadership expansion for the rapidly growing fintech platform company.

Impact Techlab builds processor-agnostic technology solutions for ISOs, agents, and merchants nationwide. Its flagship platforms, ISOHub CRM and RevUp POS, are designed to streamline operations, enhance onboarding, and empower sales organizations with scalable tools.

Arshad Jamal has been instrumental in the architecture, development, and scaling of Impact Techlab's core systems. Over nearly two decades of partnership, Jamal has led engineering initiatives spanning CRM systems, payment integrations, POS infrastructure, API frameworks, and enterprise security enhancements.

"Arshad has been my technology partner for almost 18 years," said Dee Karawadra, CEO of Impact Techlab and Impact Pays. "He understands not just how to build software — but how to build systems that support real ISO growth. Formalizing his role as CTO reflects the scale we are stepping into."

As CTO, Jamal will oversee:

Global engineering strategy and architecture

Product innovation for ISOHub and RevUp POS

AI integration across operational, financial, and support workflows

Security, compliance, and infrastructure scalability

Expansion of Impact Techlab's development teams in the U.S., U.S. Virgin Island and India

Impact Techlab recently completed major platform upgrades, including updated architecture, enhanced security hardening, advanced role permissions, and expanded integrations with payment gateways and hardware partners. The company is also actively investing in AI-driven tools designed to assist ISOs with analytics, onboarding acceleration, residual optimization, and operational automation.

Jamal commented, "I am grateful for the chance to serve as CTO. My goal is simple: make our customers' day-to-day easier. With AI, we can cut manual work in onboarding, support, residuals, and reporting—and we will do it responsibly. We will keep improving ISOHub and RevUp POS with smarter automation, strong security, and a smoother experience, so partners can scale with confidence."

The appointment comes as Impact Techlab continues expanding its footprint within the payments industry, positioning itself as the technology department for ISOs seeking modern infrastructure without being tied to a single processor.

About Impact Techlab

Impact Techlab is a fintech software company focused on providing processor-agnostic technology solutions for Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), agents, and merchants. Its platforms include ISOHub CRM and RevUp POS, built to streamline onboarding, optimize residual management, and scale payment operations. Impact Techlab supports thousands of merchant accounts nationwide through its technology ecosystem.

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www.ImpactTechlab.com

Media Contact

Neelam, Impact Tech Lab, 1 901-601-0032, [email protected], Impact Tech Lab

SOURCE Impact Tech Lab