ImpactGC Welcomes Cortney Mukushi as Partner, as Firm Approaches Two-Year Anniversary

ImpactGC, a law firm providing fractional general counsel and tailored legal services to mission-driven businesses, today announced that Cortney Mukushi has joined the firm as a Partner. Her arrival comes as ImpactGC approaches its two-year anniversary and continues to expand its team and expertise

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ImpactGC, a law firm providing fractional general counsel and tailored legal services to mission-driven businesses, today announced that Cortney Mukushi has joined the firm as a Partner. Her arrival comes as ImpactGC approaches its two-year anniversary and continues to expand its team and expertise.

Mukushi brings more than 18 years of experience across an international law firm, corporate legal departments, government financing programs, and the impact investing sector. Her work has focused on complex financing transactions and corporate governance matters spanning infrastructure, development, and clean energy initiatives.

Most recently, Mukushi served as Associate General Counsel at Calvert Impact's Climate United Fund, where she advised on clean energy debt transactions as well as on governance and compliance matters. Earlier in her career, she held senior legal roles at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the Environmental Protection Agency's Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program, and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Build America Bureau, helping structure billions of dollars in financing across development and infrastructure sectors. Mukushi also served as General Counsel at a healthcare start-up company, helping to scale the company from early stage to eight figures in revenues.

"Cortney's deep experience across development finance, infrastructure, and impact investing will strengthen our work with impact funds and mission-driven businesses," said Julie Ryan, Co-founder and Managing Partner of ImpactGC. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm, and her expertise will be a tremendous asset to our clients."

At ImpactGC, Mukushi will focus on advising the firm's impact investing clients on portfolio finance transactions, , governance, and general corporate and commercial matters, including serving as outside general counsel. Additionally, given her previous experience as General Counsel at a start-up company, Mukushi will also focus on providing outside general counsel services to portfolio companies of impact investors and other mission-driven clients.

"I'm excited to join ImpactGC and work with organizations that are using business to drive positive social and environmental impact," said Mukushi. "The firm's model allows mission-driven businesses and funds to work closely with experienced counsel as they grow and navigate increasingly complex legal questions."

ImpactGC was founded in 2024 by experienced corporate lawyers Julie Ryan and Jim Black to support the legal needs of mission-driven clients. The firm works with Certified B Corps, public benefit corporations, impact funds, and other mission-driven organizations.

For more information about ImpactGC and its services, visit www.ImpactGCLaw.com.

Media Contact

Julie Ryan

ImpactGC Law

[email protected]

Media Contact

Julie Ryan, ImpactGC Law, 1 3109266255, [email protected], https://impactgclaw.com/

SOURCE ImpactGC Law