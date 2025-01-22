Impel and FordDirect Partner to Bring Industry-Leading Conversational AI Solutions to Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers

The bi-directional integration of FordDirect's CJP with Impel AI creates a virtuous cycle that grows stronger with every interaction. Customer data and insights are used to inform AI interactions, while AI interactions generate new self-reported customer data that is fed back into the CJP. Post this

Impel's Automotive AI platform leverages state-of-the-art conversational AI technology paired with proprietary language models to activate CDP data and engage customers with personalized content and experiences. Through a bi-directional integration of FordDirect's CJP with Impel AI, the companies are creating a virtuous cycle that grows stronger with every interaction. Customer data and insights are used to inform AI interactions, while AI interactions generate new self-reported customer data that is fed back into the CJP.

"By activating FordDirect's deep consumer insights with Impel's conversational AI capabilities, we're enabling our Dealers and Retailers to connect with customers in more meaningful and impactful ways," said Dean Stoneley, CEO of FordDirect. "The results from our early pilots with Impel demonstrate the power of intelligent automation for dealers and consumers alike. Together we're not just responding to the needs of today's automotive market—we're shaping the future."

Impel's AI solutions reduce friction for consumers and increase productivity and performance for dealers. In a recent pilot program, participating Ford Dealers using Impel AI reported measurable business impacts including:

A 65% lift in showroom appointments set from inbound sales leads

A significant increase in sales team productivity, including a 24% increase in outbound phone calls made and 2x total touches per lead

An average of 132 incremental service repair orders (ROs) per dealer per month

"Impel and FordDirect are united in our vision to transform automotive retailing by making every interaction with every customer more efficient, effective and engaging," said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. "This partnership is not just about implementing technology - it's about building more meaningful relationships that inspire lifelong customer loyalty. Together with FordDirect, we're equipping dealers with solutions that not only streamline operations but also elevate the customer experience. We couldn't be more excited to bring these powerful new capabilities to Ford Motor Company's more than 3,000 dealers."

Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers can learn more about the partnership by visiting the Impel booth (#4651) at the 2025 NADA Show in New Orleans from January 24 – 26.

About Impel

Impel offers automotive dealers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry's most advanced AI Operating System. The company's end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary consumer behavioral data and generative conversational AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized sales, marketing, and service experiences at every touchpoint of the customer lifecycle. Impel's fully integrated automotive retail platform works seamlessly with all major website, inventory, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered over 27 billion shopper interactions, influencing more than $7 billion in sales and service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.ai.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks.

