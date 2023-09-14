Impel Launches AI-Powered Virtual Photo Booth for Automotive Retailers and OEMs

Powered by state-of-the-art Computer Vision AI technology, Impel's automated imaging solution optimizes image and video quality, removes background clutter, and ensures compliance with OEM-mandated imaging requirements. Tweet this

Unlike traditional photo editing services, Impel's AI-powered image enhancement technology instantly updates vehicle photos at the time of upload – with no user intervention or process changes required. With Impel's Virtual Booth, shoppers can explore every aspect of a vehicle in a rich and dynamic format from any digital device. By leveraging computer vision AI to remove unwanted visual distractions, dealers can deliver a more professional and engaging shopping experience across their entire digital showroom. Through direct integrations with leading third-party marketplaces including CarGurus, Cars.com, Edmunds and Autotrader, syndicated vehicle listings are automatically updated with enhanced SRP images and interactive 360 vehicle walkarounds, delivering a consistent OEM and dealership branded experience wherever consumers are shopping.

Key features of Impel's Virtual Booth technology include:

Computer Vision AI that automatically adjusts image perspective, vehicle size, and background regardless of camera distance, pitch or height

AI-based denoising for the highest resolution images possible

Adaptive 3D backgrounds and shadows for an ultra-realistic 360° photo booth experience

License-plate blurring, dealer-branded backgrounds, and plate overlay options

"Auto dealers and manufacturers are increasingly turning to AI-powered automation to improve operational efficiency while enhancing the shopper and customer experience," said Devin Daly, Impel Co-Founder and CEO. "Impel has long been at the forefront of using AI to drive innovation in automotive retailing and we continue to invest in leading-edge technology that drives meaningful business results for our customers. Our conversational AI products have transformed the way in which thousands of retailers communicate with consumers, and our Virtual Booth represents a major step forward in applying AI to advance digital merchandising in new and exciting ways. We're excited for what the future holds, and we remain committed to developing new capabilities that enable OEMs and dealers to deliver exceptionally engaging and consistent consumer experiences while reducing operating costs and complexity."

Impel has been providing digital engagement solutions to the auto and specialty vehicle industries since 2014. Over the last five years, the company has expanded its leadership position in generative conversational AI and computer vision AI, supported by two company acquisitions and more than $100 Million in growth funding.

