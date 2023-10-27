Imperial College London Introduces Laidlaw Scholars Programme To Develop Ethical Leaders

Susanna Kempe, CEO of the Laidlaw Foundation, remarked, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Imperial to the group of world-leading research universities offering Laidlaw scholarships to develop a new generation of ethical leaders and change-makers." Post this

Professor Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London, added, "Imperial students have the talent and drive to change the world, and the Laidlaw Scholars Leadership and Research Programme will support them to engage with some of the most complex challenges society faces today. We are grateful to the Laidlaw Foundation for supporting this exciting initiative and look forward to seeing the achievements of our scholars."

The programme is hosted by Imperial's Leonardo Centre on Business for Society, which emphasises leadership attributes such as empathy, resilience, and intercultural competence.

About the Laidlaw Foundation

The Laidlaw Foundation invests in the education of the underprivileged and underrepresented to break the cycle of poverty, reduce inequality and develop a new generation of leaders. Our funding supports five core programmes:

Sponsoring the Laidlaw Schools Trust – a growing, Multi Academy Trust in the North East of England , providing inspirational education to transform lives;

Ensuring more women reach the C-Suite by providing MBA scholarships at London Business School and Oxford University's SaEd Business School; and supporting women from lower socio-economic backgrounds to attend university through the Trinity College Dublin Pathways for Women in Business programme; as well as,

About Imperial College London:

Imperial College London, consistently ranked among the world's top institutions, is known for its contributions to science, engineering, medicine, and business.

