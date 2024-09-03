Imperial Dental Associates Expands Facility and Launches New Website

Imperial Dental Associates, a leading general dentistry practice in Westport, Connecticut is excited to announce some recent improvements. The practice recently renovated and expanded their facility to provide an outstanding patient experience, and they've also launched a new website that is user-friendly and informative.
WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imperial Dental Associates, a leading general dentistry practice in Westport, Connecticut is excited to announce some recent improvements. The practice recently renovated and expanded their facility to provide an outstanding patient experience, and they've also launched a new website that is user-friendly and informative.
Recent additions to the facility include three state-of-the-art operatories that offer the utmost privacy and comfort for dental procedures. These best-in-class operatories are equipped with the latest technology and luxurious accommodations to provide a relaxing experience. With this renovation, the practice has expanded its employee base for greater efficiency in treating an influx of patients.
The new and improved website is currently live with easy-to-navigate features and offers a wealth of information about the practice and the services offered. With pages dedicated to each area of service, information is organized and straightforward. Patient forms and scheduling are available online for convenience.
The practice is led by an all-female team of highly qualified doctors and dental staff. Marilyn Geni, DMD has over 20 years of experience in dentistry and specializes in the use of advanced technology in diagnostics and procedures. Andrea Dean, DDS has extensive experience in all aspects of dentistry with a special concentration in the planning and placement of dental implants. Both Dr. Geni and Dr. Dean are certified Invisalign providers and the practice is one of the top Invisalign providers in the state of Connecticut.
In addition, Imperial Dental Associates recently welcomed Dr. Julianna Braswell, who received her DDS from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, to the practice. Drs. Geni, Dean, and Braswell are all dedicated to fostering strong relationships with their patients while providing comprehensive dental care.
As Dr. Geni explains, "We always focus on the person we are treating and do not see them as just a patient. Each and every time you come into our office you can expect a warm welcome. Our staff members know who patients are when they walk in the door, and patients are always greeted with a smiling face. We are a family-based practice where the parents, children, and grandparents all come to the same office. We pride ourselves on treating our patients the way we would treat any of our own family members."
Imperial Dental Associates provides a wide range of dental services designed to meet the varying needs of patients of all ages, including:
- Preventive dentistry: teeth cleanings, oral examinations, and fluoride treatments
- Restorative dentistry: fillings, crowns, bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Cosmetic dentistry: teeth whitening, veneers, cosmetic bonding, and Invisalign
- Dental emergencies: toothaches and dental trauma
- Special needs dentistry: dental care for patients of all ages with physical, neurological, and emotional conditions
- TMJ treatment: Botox
- Prosthodontics: full mouth reconstruction and smile makeovers
- Digital dentistry and technology: CBCT and Itero scanners, laser dentistry
- Sleep dentistry: solutions for snoring and sleep apnea
About Imperial Dental Associates
Imperial Dental Associates is a general dentistry practice located at 15 Imperial Ave, Westport, CT, 06880. Contact the practice by phone at (203) 227-2520 or online at https://www.imperialdentalassociates.com.
