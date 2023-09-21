Imperium Legacy Technology Accepted into Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Cohort for 2023

Acceptance into prestigious group supports Imperium Legacy Technology's mission while laying foundation for long-term growth and innovation
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imperium Legacy Technology (ILT), a leading provider of scalable enterprise cloud computing solutions, was recently accepted into Goldman Sachs' prestigious 10,000 Small Businesses program, which provides entrepreneurs access to education, capital, and other support services. As a program member, ILT will receive business operations, negotiations, and employee management support to help propel innovation and sustain long-term growth.
For over a decade, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses education and capital programs have helped thousands of entrepreneurs grow their businesses. The program equips business owners to create jobs and seed economic opportunity by helping them find talent, access capital, and leverage the expertise of peers, instructors, and program alumni in overcoming their biggest challenges.
"We're incredibly excited to join this dynamic business education program and eager to absorb knowledge from expert instructors and program alumni who've been in our shoes," said Terry Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Imperium Legacy Technology. "Growing a small business requires a myriad of advanced skills and abilities, and we're confident that participating in Goldman Sachs' program will not only enable our continued success, but help to fuel the next phase of sustainable growth."
Following program graduation, alumni form a collaborative community of entrepreneurs who support each other professionally and personally, whether to do business with one another, share ideas, or offer lessons learned from real-life successes and failures. According to Goldman Sachs, 86% of program alumni do business with fellow alumni, and 67% mentor other businesses.
Through its program, Goldman Sachs recognizes that small businesses are engines of economic growth and job creation in the United States, yet many struggle to grow, find, and retain talent, or access capital.
The program counts more than 16,000 small businesses served since its inception.
About Imperium Legacy Technology
Imperium Legacy Technology provides transformative business solutions through the implementation of cloud computing. We support our partners with a full spectrum of cloud capabilities that offer the advantages of portable data, apps, and services while improving their visibility and control over their solutions. Imperium Legacy Technology provides expertise in many areas, including business Intelligence, big data analytics, enterprise software development, data warehousing, and data mining. Our mission is to serve our clients with the efficiency and innovation of cloud speed through an enterprise approach that creates an exceptional foundation for execution.
