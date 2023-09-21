Imperium Legacy Technology Accepted into Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Cohort for 2023

"We're incredibly excited to join this dynamic business education program and eager to absorb knowledge from expert instructors and program alumni who've been in our shoes." Tweet this

"We're incredibly excited to join this dynamic business education program and eager to absorb knowledge from expert instructors and program alumni who've been in our shoes," said Terry Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Imperium Legacy Technology. "Growing a small business requires a myriad of advanced skills and abilities, and we're confident that participating in Goldman Sachs' program will not only enable our continued success, but help to fuel the next phase of sustainable growth."

Following program graduation, alumni form a collaborative community of entrepreneurs who support each other professionally and personally, whether to do business with one another, share ideas, or offer lessons learned from real-life successes and failures. According to Goldman Sachs, 86% of program alumni do business with fellow alumni, and 67% mentor other businesses.

Through its program, Goldman Sachs recognizes that small businesses are engines of economic growth and job creation in the United States, yet many struggle to grow, find, and retain talent, or access capital.

The program counts more than 16,000 small businesses served since its inception.

About Imperium Legacy Technology

Imperium Legacy Technology provides transformative business solutions through the implementation of cloud computing. We support our partners with a full spectrum of cloud capabilities that offer the advantages of portable data, apps, and services while improving their visibility and control over their solutions. Imperium Legacy Technology provides expertise in many areas, including business Intelligence, big data analytics, enterprise software development, data warehousing, and data mining. Our mission is to serve our clients with the efficiency and innovation of cloud speed through an enterprise approach that creates an exceptional foundation for execution.

