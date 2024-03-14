Impexium Unveils Impexium Talk, The Conversational AI Solution for Association Management

"With I-Talk, association professionals can leverage Impexium's power as easily as talking to their best friend," said Paul Edelmann, CEO at Impexium. Post this

"With I-Talk, association professionals can leverage Impexium's power as easily as talking to their best friend," said Paul Edelmann, CEO at Impexium.

Impexium Talk utilizes the latest, proven, and powerful Natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and Large Language Model (LLM) technologies.

"I-Talk uses AI to make person-to-software interactions natural, efficient, and intuitive," said Patrick Dorsey, SVP of Marketing at Impexium. "This is a game changer in membership management."

