Implant Placement in the Posterior Mandible is important to avoid injury to the IAN

The IAN is a sensory nerve found in the mandible and, if disturbed, can result in short-term or permanent paresthesia, anesthesia, or dysesthesia.

The researchers rigorously examined 14 fresh-frozen Cephalus cadaver specimens to determine the protection level for the IAN. The specimens ranged in age from 49 to 99 years (77.9 average), with five males and nine females. No chemicals were added for preservation. Researchers assessed each quadrant of the mandibular thoroughly. After that, they completely removed the IAN to gain a deeper understanding of the mandibular canal morphology. The researchers attempted to determine if the bone forming the canal roof was cortical or cancellous.

Upon examination, the researchers noticed an absence of cortical bone, either continuous or partial, in all specimens. They note that the canal roof was composed of cancellous bone, creating only a spongy, porous layer of protection for the IAN. Without protection, the IAN is susceptible to damage during an implantation procedure and, if damaged, could result in debilitating sensory injury to the patient, including during eating, drinking, speaking, and other lower face-involving activities.

Understanding the protection and exposure level of the IAN can help guide clinicians to take extra care during implant procedures involving the mandible, including preplanning the implant surgery to utilize cone-beam computed tomography imaging to aid in correct implant placement. Piermatti and Oyole conclude, "The importance of this study reinforces the need for extreme caution when installing dental implants in the posterior mandible. It must be understood that when drilling through the cancellous bone of the posterior mandible, the clinician should not be expected to come into contact with a cortical roof of the mandibular canal."

Full text of the article, "The Mandibular Canal: A Study to Determine If Cortical Bone Exists as a Protective Roof for the Inferior Alveolar Nerve," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 49, No. 6, 2024, is available at https://doi.org/10.1563/aaid-joi-D-23-00022.

About Journal of Oral Implantology

The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. The JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: http://www.joionline.org/orimonline/?request=index-html.

