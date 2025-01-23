Implementation of Phase Appropriate Qualification Strategies for mRNA-based IND-Enabling Analytical Platforms, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar is particularly suited for those interested in streamlining analytical processes associated with diverse mRNA constructs using similar formulation approaches. Post this

The webinar will cover the effective implementation of full current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) versus process development service analytical offerings within the same laboratory space, thus ensuring compliance and efficiency. The expert speaker will explore the necessary analytical assays required to accurately characterize DSs and DP from mRNA processes, demonstrating strength, identity, safety, purity and quality (SISPQ) for investigational new drug (IND) applications.

Furthermore, strategies for phase-appropriate qualification in multi-construct manufacturing facilities will be discussed, providing attendees with actionable insights into simplifying analytical workflows for mRNA programs. This webinar is particularly suited for those interested in streamlining analytical processes associated with diverse mRNA constructs using similar formulation approaches.

Register for this webinar to gain valuable strategies that can be applied to implementing phase-appropriate mRNA analytics in a contract testing environment.

Join Jeffrey Heiser, CSO of Microbial and Advanced Therapeutic Platforms, BA Sciences, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Implementation of Phase Appropriate Qualification Strategies for mRNA-based IND-Enabling Analytical Platforms.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks