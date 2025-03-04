Implementing digital health technologies for patient-centred trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will review recent regulatory guidance for the use of DHTs in clinical research and expand on existing frameworks and industry standards that allow for confident decision-making in selecting fit-for-purpose technologies. Post this

Register for this webinar today to explore how DHTs are transforming clinical trials by enabling continuous, passive data collection and enhancing patient engagement.

Join experts from ICON, Caprice Sassano, MPH, Senior Outcomes Researcher; and Keith Thomas, Senior Director, Patient Centred Sciences, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Implementing digital health technologies for patient-centred trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks