Implementing digital health technologies for patient-centred trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how to use evidence-backed insights to de-risk regulatory acceptance and how to effectively identify measures that matter to patients. Attendees will learn how to identify fit-for-purpose digital health technologies and key considerations for deploying DHTs to improve patient outcomes and experience.
TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Increasing technological advances have the ability to impact many facets of drug development. Digital health technologies (DHTs) continue to improve the ability to reach more diverse patients, capture data continuously and passively outside traditional trial sites, and help create a more comprehensive understanding of patients' lived experiences. Therefore, it is critical to understand how to select the most fit-for-purpose technology to de-risk trial operations and regulatory approval.
Grounded in a measures-first approach, which puts the most meaningful aspects of health at the forefront of protocol development, this webinar will cover how to identify, select and implement DHTs using evidence-backed insights. The expert speakers will review recent regulatory guidance for the use of DHTs in clinical research and expand on existing frameworks and industry standards that allow for confident decision-making in selecting fit-for-purpose technologies.
Register for this webinar today to explore how DHTs are transforming clinical trials by enabling continuous, passive data collection and enhancing patient engagement.
Join experts from ICON, Caprice Sassano, MPH, Senior Outcomes Researcher; and Keith Thomas, Senior Director, Patient Centred Sciences, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Implementing digital health technologies for patient-centred trials.
