Importance of Pre-Planning for Successful Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The complexity of these trials is driven by the need to ensure rigorous trial design, to address specific and expanding regulatory requirements and to address the demand for exploration of novel scientific objectives. Post this

Without proper pre-planning and organization, increasing trial complexity can cause problems that slow or prevent successful outcomes. Working with and managing the correct vendor for your trials is critical to success and requires proper pre-planning to execute. The demand to explore novel scientific objectives comes with an increase in the need for the development and validation of assays, which can take significant time to accomplish. The large number of samples produced by these complex clinical trials comes with an increase in the complexity of sample tracking, shipment and processing. Finally, all these samples and assays generate millions of data points requiring accurate data reporting and filing support.

What steps can be taken in the pre-planning process to mitigate these challenges? Researchers must be nimble, organized and pre-plan all phases of the trial to obtain the best possible outcomes.

This webinar is part of a series addressing key challenges facing sponsors of clinical trials. In this webinar, you will learn insider tips on how best to support clinical trials with LabConnect's pre-planning model:

Vendor selection and laboratory management Assay development and validation Sample tracking, shipment, and processing Data reporting and filing support

Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK)

